San Diegans voice concerns to councilmembers over mayor's proposed budget cuts

For more than two-and-a-half hours on Monday night, the roughly 120 people who signed up for public comment voiced their concerns about Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed budget cuts to the city’s budget review committee.

With signs in hand saying, "Save our station," they shared their dismay about the mayor's proposed plan to merge Northwestern police station in Carmel Valley with the Northeastern station in Rancho Peñasquitos.

“I’m scared to death of that department being gone," explained one parent who brought her daughter with her to the podium.

Some San Diego neighborhoods are raising public safety concerns about the San Diego Police Department's plan to shut down its Northwestern Division.

She said part of that concern was sparked by a SWAT standoff in La Jolla late last month. It triggered La Jolla High School and other area schools to shelter in place.

The potential police station merger means the Carmel Valley-based police station would move nine miles away to Rancho Peñasquitos.

It's a decision that even the city's own draft budget proposal admits could increase response times — a big worry for people in the area who've been victimized by crime.

“We had two people come onto our property to burglarize our home. This is not the first time this happened. They were brazenly taking their time," another resident said.

“With 39 schools served by this station, including three high schools, it’s a risk we can’t afford,” said Katie Suel, who’s a member of the Solana Beach Board of Education.

The city council will hear from various departments and the voting public about what services they hope to protect amid the large budget shortfall.

The merger would help the city of San Diego save an estimated $1.7 million in its effort to make up a more than $250 million budget shortfall.

Cuts to recreation centers and reducing library hours to five days a week have also been proposed.

“Youth programming is public safety. Having safe places for youth to go is public safety. The city council needs to prioritize youth,” explained one speaker against the library cuts.

Another person opposed to the cuts said, “They help create safety and connections within the community. This budget cut is working to break it down. It's not OK to fund the police and cut the youth.”

The police department's budget is expected to increase more than $29 million. Most of that, according to the city's top financial officer, is for previously negotiated pension payouts and salary raises.

It's a small price to pay, some say, for the safety of their children and the community.

“In an emergency, every minute and second matters. Closing this station would increase response time and would put our most vulnerable at risk,” said one mother. “Our community pays taxes with the expectation we're funding our safety."

Councilmembers will continue their budget review this entire week. The mayor’s revised budget is scheduled to be released May 14.