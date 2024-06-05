San Diego County's gas price drops below $5

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday for the 22nd time in the last 23 days, decreasing 2.1 cents to $4.975.

The average price has dropped 29.4 cents over the past 23 days, including 1.7 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 11.4 cents less than one week ago and 34.1 cents less than one month ago, but 6.9 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.46 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The national average price dropped for the 13th consecutive day, decreasing 1.5 cents to $3.503, a day after it dropped 1.4 cents. It is 7.2 cents less than one week ago, 15 cents less than one month ago, and 4.9 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.513 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

AAA attributes the price drop to slow demand and a lower oil price. A spokesperson said the downward trend will likely continue but potential weather impacts could change things.

"It’s time to start weather watching as the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st, and forecasters predict it will be very active," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. "A storm impacting the Gulf Coast oil production and refining centers could push prices temporarily higher, so stay tuned.”