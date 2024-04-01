San Diego County weather: Lingering showers moving south leaving a mostly cloudy Monday

An "unseasonably cold and vigorous storm system" drenched San Diego County during Easter weekend, but the rain was expected to taper off leaving only lingering showers early Monday.

Some lingering showers will continue right before sunrise Monday before heading south leaving for mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. There are some chances for showers, but mostly in the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

As the storm exits the region, high pressure will build right behind on Tuesday and Wednesday allowing for dry weather, a nice warming trend, and plenty of sunshine, according to NBC 7's Meteorologist Francella Perez. By Wednesday, our daytime high temperatures will be very comfortable as the numbers get close to or near seasonal averages for this time of the year.

Hang in there, a warming trend and dry period is quick to set up early next week when the storm exits #cawx pic.twitter.com/LNXa3zsWf3 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 29, 2024

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Unfortunately, this weather pattern will likely not last long because another cold but weaker Pacific storm system will be arriving sometime Thursday evening into Friday bringing us a drastic cooldown, winds and a chance of rain. Stay tuned for details on the exact timing and rainfall amounts expected, Perez said.

San Diego, Vista, Chula Vista, Ramona and Alpine all broke records on Saturday in the amount of rain they got, according to the NWS.

A couple of regions on Saturday also broke new temperature records or tie previous records: Vista (57 degrees), Chula Vista (58 degrees), Escondido (56 degrees), Ramona (53 degrees) and Alpine (53 degrees).

Monday temperatures: