Here's how much rain San Diego County got from this storm so far

NBC 7 meteorologist Angelica Campos says some areas could see another half-inch to over an inch of rain

By Danielle Smith

A Pacific storm brought widespread heavy rain to San Diego County on Saturday and is expected to keep the county wet and cold through the Easter weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the San Diego International Airport received 1.26 inches of rain on Saturday. That brings this month's total to 2.17 inches, surpassing the monthly average for March, which is 1.46 inches.

"We expected this storm to hit hard and to bring anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain, which is exactly where we are at," NBC 7 meteorologist Angelica Campos said. "For some of you, a lot closer to that 2-inch mark, including Fashion Valley, which we know is an area susceptible to flooding."

See how much rain fell in your neighborhood as of 4:01 p.m. on Saturday below:

The stations with the * symbol could be above the freezing level, which may not show accurate accumulating precipitation, according to the NWS.

What's next? Although the heaviest rain seems to have passed, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms will continue Saturday night and overnight. Campos says some areas could see another half-inch to over an inch of rain.

