Monday Storm: Thunderstorm warning issued as powerful storm cells pound San Diego County

What to Know Flash-flood warning was extended to include most of the county amid heady downpours

A flood watch is in effect until 9 p.m., but most heavy rain will be before noon, NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said

Tuesday: A chance of rain persists in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies

Officials with the National Weather Service are warning people living in southern San Diego that a severe thunderstorm warning was issued Monday morning for south central San Diego County.

The alert is in effect till 11:15 a.m.

Officials said a severe thunderstorm was moving east toward Jamul as of 10:37 a.m. with 50-60-mph winds, and residents are warned that damage to roofs, siding and trees was possible.

Impacted communities are:

Alpine

Barrett Lake

Casa De Oro-Mount Helix

Crest

Dulzura

El Cajon

Jamul

Japatul Valley

Harbison Canyon

Otay Mountain

Potrero

Rancho San Diego

Skye Valley

Spring Valley

Syucan Indian Reservation

Flood warnings

Heavy widespread rain hit the county early morning prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning to parts of North County, which was later extended to include most parts of the county.

The areas under the flash flood warning are now Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, Chula Vista, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach, Coronado, Del Mar, North Park, Mission Valley, San Diego and El Cajon until 12:45 p.m., according to the NWS.

NBC 7 San Diego | Audra Stafford A flooding sign sits at the intersection of Valley Road and Carmel Valley Road in Sorrento Valley, San Diego, Jan. 22, 2024.

Residents are urged to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

A flood watch is also in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday for all areas of the county, according to the NWS.

Most of the heavy rain is expected before noon Monday and we do have a chance for thunderstorms, according to NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Flooding incidents, rescues

The heavy rain has caused over a dozen accidents in the Monday morning commute on the road as shown in the map Tweeted out by the NWS service below:

There were flooded roadways, several car crashes and water rescues. We have a breakdown of all storm-related damage here:

There were also several outages reported around the county Monday afternoon amid the powerful storm but SDG&E was assessing the cause.

Rainfall totals so far:

Oceanside: 0.84 inch

Encinitas: 0.77 inch

Chula Vista: 0.47 inch

Point Loma: 0.61 inch

San Diego International Airport: 0.59 inch

Escondido: 0.73 inch

Ramona: 0.71 inch

Palomar Observatory: 1.83 inch

Julian: 1.06 inch

Tuesday weather overview

A chance of rain persists on Tuesday morning followed by mostly cloudy skies.

Next weekend looks to be warmer with temperatures making a return for the 70s in the coasts and valleys.

Those showers could linger into Tuesday before drying out and warming up for the rest of the week.