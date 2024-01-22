SDG&E power outages affecting thousands in San Diego amid storm

Thousands of residences in San Diego County were without power Monday afternoon amid a powerful storm system that is moving through the county.

At least more than 5,000 residents were impacted by the outages in the following areas:

Ocean Beach

Lindbergh Field

Paradise Hills

Skyline

Bay Terraces

El Cajon

Encanto

Emerald Hills

Valencia Park

Mission Valley

Kearny Mesa

Logan Heights

Clairemont

National City

Coronado

San Diego Gas & Electric outage map as of 11:25 a.m.

San Diego Gas & Electric is investigating the cause of the outages, according to its outage map website.

For the power outage in Live Oak Park, Winterwarm and San Luis Rey Heights impacting 125 residents, the outage was caused due to a tree falling.

These outages come after heavy downpours due to a storm that has come through our county prompting flood and thunderstorm warnings.