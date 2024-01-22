Storm-related damage: Road closures, water rescues and flooding from rain in San Diego County

A powerful storm system inundated San Diego County with with heavy downpours Monday that caused flooded roadways, several car crashes and water rescues across San Diego County.

Morning commuters were hit with the worst of the storm, prompting several flash flood warnings across the county.

A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of North County, including Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista and Solana Beach. The warning was extended to include Chula Vista, San Diego and El Cajon until 12:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order," An emergency alert from the NWS said.

During a flood warning, residents are urged to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and move to higher ground where possible.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 9 p.m., although the rate of rain was expected to drop drastically after noon, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Flooding

Spring Valley apartments flood

Water was seeping into the first floor of a Spring Valley apartment complex. An NBC 7 crew was headed to the Helix Apartments complex on Conrad Street to gather more details.

East County

Heartland Fire Dept. spokesman Andy McKellar told NBC 7 around midday that 150 200 homes are flooded across the county. Heartland Fire covers the El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove communities and other areas of East County.

Le Mesa

Heavy flooding has inundated the 330o block of Fairway Drive in La Mesa.

Naval Base San Diego

"Flooding reported in multiple areas of the base," officials posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Avoid driving through flooded areas. Recommend only essential personnel enter the base and all others avoid the base until further notice. Personnel on base, please stay in place until flooding levels subside."

ALERT: Flooding reported in multiple areas of the base. Avoid driving through flooded areas. Recommend only essential personnel enter the base and all others avoid the base until further notice. Personnel on base, please stay in place until flooding levels subside. pic.twitter.com/Bkxb798FmZ — Naval Base San Diego (@NavalBaseSD) January 22, 2024

Coronado

The city of Coronado said several streets across the island are flooded amid the rain. Officials made the decision near midday to evacuate students from the ground floor, moving them to upstairs classrooms.

Southeastern San Diego

A large portion of Federal Boulevard is underwater, with flooding several feet deep. A dozen or so vehicles were visible in a video sent in by a viewer, disabled, including a large truck.

Courtesy: Ellie Bostron Flooding in Little Italy

Flooded freeways

The California Highway Patrol reported several incidents of flooding amid heavy downpours Monday morning:

11:55 a.m.: All lanes of state Route 78 west closed at El Camino Real in Oceanside. This is where flooding destroyed the freeway last year, prompting lengthy construction delays

11:53 a.m.: Deep water reported at the Waring Road off-ramp of Interstate 8 west

11:46 a.m.: Flooding is reported at the Old Town Avenue off-ramp of Interstate 5 north

11:43 a.m.: The roadway at state Route 94 westbound and Kelton is flooded

11:31 a.m.: A mudslide is reported on the Interstate 805 off-ramp to Imperial Avenue

11 a.m.: State Route 125 south and Jamacha Road

10:40 a.m.: The entire roadway of westbound SR-94 at east of I-805 (near Euclid Avenue) was flooded. Traffic was being diverted.

10:40 a.m.: Heavy flooding and mud has affected southbound I-805 near Imperial Avenue.

10:38 a.m.: Southbound SR-67 at Interstate 8 was affected by 2-3 feet of floodwater.

10:33 a.m.: The ramp from northbound I-15 to westbound SR-94 was closed due to flooding.

10:27 a.m.: The on-ramp from northbound I-805 to Bonita Road was closed due to flooding.

10:20 a.m.: Flooding was affecting traffic on northbound I-5 to Pershing Drive.

10:20 a.m. CHP reported water was gushing out of a mountainside onto the right-hand shoulder of westbound I-7 east of College Avenue.

10:00 a.m.: One lane of SR-905 at the northbound I-805 connector ramp is blocked due to mud and debris.

9:45 a.m.: The onramp to I-5 at Palomar Airport Road was shut down due to flooding.

9:45 a.m.: Traffic was being detoured off of eastbound SR-78 at the El Camino Real offramp due to flooding. A SigAlert was issued.

9:00 a.m.: Several lanes of westbound SR-94 at College were flooded.

NBC 7 San Diego | Elroy Spatcher A truck drives through flooding on Harbor Drive near Laurel Street in downtown San Diego, Jan. 22, 2024.

WB SR-78, all lanes closed from College Blvd to El Camio Real due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/uCJsB3eR3q — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 22, 2024

City of San Diego road closures

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount & Caminito Yucatan

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N

Avenida del Rio between Riverwalk Dr and Camino de la Reina

Crashes

Amid the downpours, more than a dozen crashes were reported on roadways, according to NBC 7's traffic anchor.

A vehicle rolled over on wet roadways on Interstate 5 near Gennessee Avenue in La Jolla at about 9 a.m. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to aid one person trapped inside. The individual was freed from the vehicle and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital with injuries.

Water Rescues

5 trapped in San Ysidro floodwaters

Rescue crews work to aid several individuals trapped in floodwaters in San Ysidro on Jan. 22, 2024

Several people were also stuck in floodwaters in San Ysdiro Monday morning. The individuals were on an embankment under a bridge but were unable to get out on their own, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. By 10 a.m., at least eight people had been rescued and taken in by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Water rescue in San Diego's Nestor

At least two people were trapped in floodwater near a self-storage business on Palm Avenue in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, SDFD crews said. Rescuers were called at about 9:30 a.m. and the patient was located more than a half-hour later and freed. There was no word on injuries.