Storm System expected to give San Diego County a wet Easter weekend

A storm system will advance into San Diego County Friday and is expected to make it a rainy Easter weekend.

The "unseasonably cold and vigorous storm system" is expected to bring rain to most areas, including a chance of thunderstorms, along with mountain snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is expected to hit hardest late Friday night through midday Saturday, with showers and possible thunderstorms lingering through Sunday, "some of which could be very strong with very heavy downpours, hail, gusty winds and possibly even a small tornado or waterspout."

Rain totals across the weekend are expected to be around 1 to 2 inches on average.

A Pacific storm and atmospheric river is expected Friday night through Saturday night - here is the most likely precipitation amounts for #socal #CAWX #castorm pic.twitter.com/cSAWozzAcR — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 28, 2024

Advisories and watches

A winter storm watch is in effect in the San Diego County mountains from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon above 5,000 ft. Heavy wet snow is possible and snowfall is predicted from 1 to 3 inches from 5,000 to 5,500 feet and 3 to 6 inches above 5,500 feet with wind gusts up to 50mph, the NWS said.

A wind advisory is in effect for the coast and inland valleys as well as deserts from Saturday morning through mid-day. Winds may gust near 40mph for the coast and inland, and near 50mph in the deserts. Mountains will also be windy with gusts near 50mph.

A flood watch is in effect for the coast to the mountains from early Saturday morning to Sunday evening.

This map shows the areas where excessive rainfall, mainly Friday night and Saturday, could cause urban and small stream flooding #cawx #socal pic.twitter.com/SIDlEsZq1w — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 28, 2024

Scattered showers will move back in Easter Sunday morning as an area of low pressure gets closer. We will see scattered showers throughout the day with the chance for thunderstorms. It won’t be as windy on Sunday, but still a bit breezy, NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Rain will begin to taper off Sunday night but some showers could linger into Monday, Parveen said.

Forecasters said there's a slight chance the storm activity could linger into early Monday, but "otherwise dry and warmer conditions are expected next week, with highs back into the 70s across the valleys and inland coastal plain areas by Tuesday."