Road closures in San Diego due to Easter weekend storm

San Diego County was under a flood watch Saturday as heavy rains returned to Southern California for Easter weekend. Up to 2 inches of rain was expected through Monday.

A flood watch and a high-surf advisory remained in effect until at least 6 p.m. Sunday, with potential flooding in low-water crossings and urban areas. Officials warned residents to be prepared to take action should flooding develop, and be alert in the mountains for rock slides and rocks in the road.

A small craft advisory was in effect until at least 5 p.m. Saturday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border out to 30 nautical miles and waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border extending 30 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

Sunday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 5 to 8 feet, local sets 8 to 10 feet early, a slight chance of a thunderstorm and a west swell from 260 degrees.

Due to flooding, the following San Diego roads had been closed or were not passable as of 3 p.m. Saturday, city officials said:

-- Sandrock Road at Aero Drive;

-- 8600 Aero Drive;

-- San Diego Mission Road;

-- Mercy Road at Black Mountain Road;

-- Orchard Road at Catalina Boulevard;

-- Abbot Street at Santa Monica Avenue;

-- 1900 Abbott Street;

-- 5300 Gaines Street;

-- Linda Vista Road at Napa Street;

-- 1600 block of Garnet Drive;

-- 4300 block of Mission Boulevard;

-- Carmel Mountain Road at Sorrento Valley Road;

-- Avenida Del Rio;

-- Laurel Street at Pacific Highway;

-- Fourteenth Street at Imperial Avenue;

-- 2000 block of Monument Road;

-- 4400 block of Utah Street;

-- Midway at Rosecrans.

A portion of 1st Ave is closed from Nutmeg to Maple St. in Little Italy due to a section of the road that collapsed. pic.twitter.com/6GNmas5Q5K — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) March 30, 2024

According to the County of San Diego Department of Public Works, these roads are also closed due to flooding:

-- Fallbrook area: De Luz Rd. is closed from De Luz Murrieta Rd to end; De Luz Murrieta Rd. is closed from De Luz Rd. to Riverside County Line

-- Escondido area: Country Club Dr. is closed from Harmony Grove Rd. to end

-- Rainbow area: Huffstatler St. is closed from 2nd St. to 5th St.

Officials reminded the public to slow down and not to drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

On Friday, officials encouraged residents to "prepare and take precautions" ahead of the storm. The city's Storm Patrol -- made up of dozens of teams from the Transportation and Stormwater departments -- were sent out to clean storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup. Crews were also sweeping streets to reduce trash and pollutants from entering waterways.

In the interest of residential safety, officials said the city might close flood-prone roads along the San Diego River.

During the rain, Storm Patrol teams will monitor pump stations and more than 46,000 storm drains throughout the city for any issues. They will also respond to reported incidents of flooding, and downed trees or branches.

Residents may report storm-related problems or issues by calling the city's Public Works Dispatch at 619-527-7500 or using the Get It Done app.

The storm was accompanied by cool weather, with a high of 58 expected in downtown San Diego on Saturday and 61 on Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 50s near downtown, dropping into the 30s in the mountains and the 30s and 40s in the valleys.

Snow levels were expected to fall to 5,000 to 5,500 feet in San Diego County, with several feet of snow possible above 6,000 feet by the end of the weekend, and strong winds combined with blowing snow will lead to extremely difficult travel in the mountains, forecasters said.

"By Monday, the trough becomes elongated and centered over northwest Mexico, but enough instability will remain to continue our chances for scattered, but lighter showers and thunderstorms through Monday morning," the NWS said. "By the afternoon, the majority of the activity looks to become confined to the mountains, with other areas slowly drying out."