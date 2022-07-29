rancho coastal humane society

San Diego County Marines Giving Out 19 Tons of Free Pet Food

Rancho Coastal Humane Society

This is your pet's opportunity to eat free.

Marines at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society will be handing out 19 tons of free Mars Petcare dog and cat food donated by the Goods Program from Greater Good Charities.

The event takes place July 30 at 9 a.m. for free to registered nonprofit pet rescue groups in Southern California.

Distributed food will be dry dog food, Cesar pate, dog treats, and a limited amount of dry cat food and cat treats.

Stay informed about local news and weather.

Documentation must be provided.

The event is located at 389 Requeza St. in Encinitas.

Call 760-753-6413 for more information.

