San Diego County Gas Prices Set 10th Record in 12 Days

The average price is 10.1 cents more than one week ago, 22.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.134 greater than one year ago

By City News Service

Yasin Ozturk | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose nine-tenths of a cent Sunday to a record $4.842 after rising by more than 2 cents each of the previous three days.

The average price has set records 10 of the previous 12 days and risen 24 of the past 28, increasing 21.8 cents, including 2.1 cents Saturday and 2.9 cents Friday, its largest daily increase since Oct. 2, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 10.1 cents more than one week ago, 22.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.134 greater than one year ago.


