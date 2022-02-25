San Diego Gas Prices Torching Past Records

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Oct. 2, 2019, Friday, increasing 2.9 cents to $4.812, its eighth record in 10 days.

The average price has risen 22 of the past 26 days, increasing 18.8 cents, including 2.7 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 7.2 cents more than one week ago, 19.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.137 greater than one year ago.

As tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine and the U.S. imposes more sanctions, could that affect gas prices? You could pay even more at the pump if Russia decides to squeeze the U.S. and cut off oil exports, says Patrick De Haan from Gasbuddy, an app that lets you track the price of gas in your area.

That means it costs $18.24 more to fill up a 16-gallon tank than it did a year ago. Extrapolating, that means it's nearly $72 more a month (for four tankfuls) and nearly $950 more a year, if you hit the pump once a week for a refill.

"The escalation of tensions into all-out war has pushed up Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel and if that trend continues, we could see gas prices start going up more quickly," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager, said referring to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"Also, this week's U.S. Energy Information (Administration) report indicates that West Coast gasoline supplies are at their lowest levels of 2022, which could also add to upward price pressure."