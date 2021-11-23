San Diego County Gas Prices See Slight Increase

San Diego County's streak of day-to-day increases in the average gas price has reached 14 days.

Prices rose one-tenth of a cent to $4.662, the highest amount since Oct. 13, 2012.

The average price has increased 11.7 cents total over the past two weeks, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Gas prices are over $1.50 more than they were this time last year.

The average price is 6.3 cents shy of matching San Diego County's record high of $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.

"Crude oil has remained below $80 per barrel since Friday which is a sign that pricing is stabilizing,'' Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

He added that some markets in Northern California are seeing drops in prices, indicating we may be reaching a peak in prices in the state.

President Joe Biden took action to lower gas prices Tuesday. He directed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to curb the nationwide spike in gas prices ahead of the holiday season.