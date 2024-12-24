CHP, San Diego County sheriff's deputies ramp up DUI patrols this holiday season

The California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department are stepping up their DUI enforcement this holiday season.

CHP Officer Jeffrey Pedersen says the increased patrols are part of the agency's "statewide maximum enforcement period."

"Pretty much every officer who is available will be working patrol," Pedersen said. "We are going to be looking for things like speeding. The main thing is DUIs and various enforcements to make sure that people are out there being safe."

The CHP officer passed along advice for those driving to and from holiday parties.

“Obviously, don’t drink and drive. That’s a big thing," he said. "If you know you’re going to a party and know you’re going to a family’s house where they’re going to have drinks and things like that, try to find a designated driver or find an alternate route to get home."

On Monday, a blue Honda Accord was found facing the wrong direction on the curb on G Street in downtown San Diego. A field sobriety test and breathalyzer test were administered, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, San Diego police said.

According to CHP, during the 78-hour maximum enforcement period last Christmas, 20 people lost their lives within their jurisdiction, and officers made over 900 arrests for DUI statewide.

Drivers who NBC 7 spoke to say they are keeping safety top of mind.

“I think the biggest thing we do is prepare for our road trips, so we are not in a hurry," Jared Hutchins said "We don’t feel the need to speed around anywhere or to extend ourselves on the road. We stop when we need to and make sure to schedule in that time."

CHP’s first maximum enforcement period will begin Tuesday and run until Thursday.

SDSO said in a news release on Monday that deputies have already started ramping up DUI patrols across the county and will continue to do so until Jan. 1, 2025.