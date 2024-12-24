Downtown San Diego

Honda comes to rest on sidewalk after DUI crash near Seaport Village: SDPD

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 600 block of West G Street after a witness reported seeing a car driving the wrong way

OnScene.TV

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly driving the wrong way and crashing his vehicle onto a downtown San Diego sidewalk, police said.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 600 block of West G Street after a witness reported seeing a car driving the wrong way, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Colin Steinbroner.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"Officers ... found a dark blue Honda had crashed on the sidewalk," said Steinbroner.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on the driver, who remained at the scene, according to Steinbroner. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, he said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Police were also investigating whether he caused damage to other vehicles before the crash, Steinbroner said.

This article tagged under:

Downtown San Diego
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us