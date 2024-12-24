Honda comes to rest on sidewalk after DUI crash near Seaport Village: SDPD

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly driving the wrong way and crashing his vehicle onto a downtown San Diego sidewalk, police said.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 600 block of West G Street after a witness reported seeing a car driving the wrong way, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Colin Steinbroner.

"Officers ... found a dark blue Honda had crashed on the sidewalk," said Steinbroner.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on the driver, who remained at the scene, according to Steinbroner. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, he said.

Police were also investigating whether he caused damage to other vehicles before the crash, Steinbroner said.