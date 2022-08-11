COVID-19 community elvel

San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

By NBC 7 Staff

The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system.

The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The CDC recommends taking the following precautions while the county is in the medium category.

San Diego County hospitalization data.
On Thursday the CDC also dropped its recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.

Now that the county is in the medium COVID-19 community level, mandates and other precautions may be relaxed. When the county was upgraded to high, some school districts reintroduced indoor mask mandates, as did the Department of Defense.

As of Thursday, the county's case rate per 100,000 population was 262 ,35, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population was at 9.6%, and staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID was 6.6%.

The county only reports COVID data on Mondays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 Community Levels in California.
