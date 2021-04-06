San Diego County Board to Consider Department For Homeless Services

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is considering a proposal to create a new department to streamline and increase services for people experiencing homelessness.

The idea for the Department of Homeless Solution and Equitable Communities was first presented by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher at the State of the County but will be heard by the full board for the first time on Tuesday.

According to Fletcher's office, services provided by the county to people experiencing homelessness have been scattered across several agencies and there is a need for a streamlined approach.

"Centralizing our work involving people experiencing homelessness in one department will make us more effective at putting the unsheltered on a path to safe, secure housing and make us a better regional partner," Fletcher said.

Taking this step signifies a renewed commitment to addressing homelessness, not just in the unincorporated areas, but across the region."

Homeless advocate Michael McConnnell sees the proposal as the county's first step towards real change for the homeless community.

"If this is successful -- and it’s going to take all the cities getting on board too and being good partners with the county -- but this is the first time I can remember the county really stepping up and providing regional leadership on this issue and setting some solid guiding principles that are based on evidence and research from across the country," McConnell said.

If passed on Tuesday, the new policy will also abandon efforts that criminalize homelessness, and will create greater emphasis on housing and facilities for those experiencing homelessness, Fletcher said.

The policy will establish a new set of guiding principles, including:

Prioritizing equity in all aspects of homelessness prevention and response

Ensuring evidence-based, data-driven solutions

Committing to a "housing first" approach

Offering to support, not criminalize homelessness

Trauma-informed and person-centered care

Prevention through strategic intervention

Currently, the county has a group to end homeless that supports and administers several programs through grants funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The groups services include programs for homeless veterans, housing opportunities, and the annual point in time count.

"There’s different departments within the county that quite frankly aren’t working well together, leaving a lot of gaps in the system," McConnell said. "And, so that needs to be coordinated much better and to have a department that focuses on bringing those folks together into one seamless system is important."

"‘You need a leader. You need somebody stepping up to lead, and this is the first time I’ve ever seen the county start to take responsibility for this issue. And so, that’s a good sign.”