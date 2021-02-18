San Diego County

Watch Live: State of the County Address

Newly-appointed Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher will lead the State of the County Address at 7 p.m.

The State of the County Address is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. You can watch it live in the player above.

San Diegans looking for a broader look at the county's response to the pandemic and its direction going forward can tune in Thursday night to the annual State of the County Address.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher is expected to discuss the local impacts of the pandemic at length during his debut address, and touch on topics like racial justice, behavioral health response and immigration response.

This story will be updated with details of the address after it is delivered.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

