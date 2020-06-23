San Diego City, County Leaders to Discuss Possible Reform of Local Law Enforcement

Elected leaders at both the San Diego city and county levels will discuss on Tuesday the possibility of a reform of local law enforcement.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote on three proposals Supervisor Nathan Fletcher penned to combat racial inequity at the hands of police officers. He detailed the proposals on Friday alongside prominent Black community leaders whose experiences helped shape the policies.

One proposal aims to give the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board more independence and expand their authority to take on claims of misconduct in the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Fletcher’s second proposal would create an Equity and Racial Justice office to involve communities of color in setting budget priorities and policies. As for the third policy, it would redirect calls regarding mental health wellness and homelessness from police officers to a dedicated team of clinicians who have a background in treating such cases.

"Our community has been crying out for this change for decades and decades," he said. "What is new is an increased awareness of the problem. An increased focus on the need that it must be addressed now.”

However, there has been pushback on the Supervisor’s proposals in the community.

Bishop Cornelius Bowser, a criminal justice activist: “We need to end the stops. The pretext stops, the racial profiling and unless there’s a report on that, or I should say a proposal plan on that, then we’re really missing the point.”

From the county to the city of San Diego, the reform battles are just beginning, reports NBC 7 political reporter Danny Freeman.

Each of Fletcher’s proposals will be voted individually as opposed of being part of a package.

As for the San Diego City Council, leaders are expected to discuss the possibility of placing an initiative on the November ballot that would create an independent commission on police practices. The commission would have subpoena power and an independent counsel.

Thousands of San Diegans have protested for weeks in wake of the killing of George Floyd, and have called for a reform on the San Diego Police Department. Earlier this month, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and SDPD Chief David Nisleit said they are working on a de-escalation plan as a result of public outcry for policy changes.