Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Detail Proposal for New Law Enforcement Policies

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher will be joined by prominent Black community leaders to unveil details of his new proposal to adjust law enforcement policies.

The proposal calls for more oversight of law enforcement, having other agencies respond to calls regarding mental health and homelessness and to establish a new office of equity and racial justice. Fletcher worked with community members to create the policy.

Nationwide outcry for police reform and the defunding of police departments have been widely discussed as of late as a result of years or racial inequality and police killings of Black Americans.

Fletcher will detail his proposal at a press conference scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Friday from the County Administration Center.