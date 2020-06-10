San Diego Mayor to Discuss Police Reforms

Following an uproar in response to the San Diego City Council’s 8-1 vote on a budget proposal that would increase the San Diego Police Department’s funds by $27 million, Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expected to announce new reforms.

Two emergency meetings were held in the last week to discuss how to improve relations between the community and police amid a call for changes in how officers work with the public. The city said it is asking for the community’s input, stressing that they are listening to what residents have to say.

Tensions in San Diego increased on Monday when city councilmembers voted in favor of a budget proposal that includes millions of more dollars to SDPD even after hundreds of phone calls were made by the public to defund the department.

As a result, peaceful protesters chanted “Shame on you” outside Faulconer’s home following the proposed budget approval.

The killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for more than eight minutes, inspired nationwide outcry for police reform and the defunding of police departments.

Already Faulconer and SDPD Chief David Nisleit ordered a ban on carotid restraint. Details on Faulconer’s plan for police reform are unclear.