San Diego Airport Starts Work on $3.4B Terminal 1 Modernization Project

After nearly a decade of planning, work has started at San Diego International Airport on a $3.4 billion project that will eventually replace the 1960s-era Terminal 1 and build a new airport access road.

The project got underway this week after the Federal Aviation Administration approved a federal environmental impact analysis, according to the airport. It's the first major overhaul for the airport that opened in 1967.

"For roughly half of our passengers, Terminal 1 provides their first impression of San Diego. Admittedly, it’s not a very good one," the San Diego International Airport's statement on the project said.

Initial work ranges from removal of vacant cargo buildings to relocation of utilities.

The new terminal will have 30 gates, improved food and retail concessions and a baggage system capable of handling 2,000 bags per hour during peak periods.

Nineteen gates are expected to open in mid-2025. The old terminal will then be demolished and the remaining 11 gates should be finished by 2027.

The airport’s Terminal 2 previously underwent a $1 billion redevelopment.