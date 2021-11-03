San Diego Airport Starts Work on $3.4B Terminal 1 Modernization Project

Initial work ranges from removal of vacant cargo buildings to relocation of utilities

By Associated Press

San-Diego-Airport-Bay-Lindbergh-Field-2018
SkyRanger 7

After nearly a decade of planning, work has started at San Diego International Airport on a $3.4 billion project that will eventually replace the 1960s-era Terminal 1 and build a new airport access road.

The project got underway this week after the Federal Aviation Administration approved a federal environmental impact analysis, according to the airport. It's the first major overhaul for the airport that opened in 1967.

"For roughly half of our passengers, Terminal 1 provides their first impression of San Diego. Admittedly, it’s not a very good one," the San Diego International Airport's statement on the project said.

A map from the San Diego International Airport shows the key components of the Terminal 1 construction project.

Initial work ranges from removal of vacant cargo buildings to relocation of utilities.

The new terminal will have 30 gates, improved food and retail concessions and a baggage system capable of handling 2,000 bags per hour during peak periods.

Nineteen gates are expected to open in mid-2025. The old terminal will then be demolished and the remaining 11 gates should be finished by 2027.

The airport’s Terminal 2 previously underwent a $1 billion redevelopment.

