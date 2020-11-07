San Diegans React to Projected Biden, Harris Victory

Moments after NBC News projected Joe Biden as the new President-elect of the United States. San Diegans took to the streets.

Biden’s victory came after mail-in votes in Pennsylvania pushed the former vice president ahead of Trump in that state, capping days of tense vote-counting in battleground states and advancing Biden over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Biden was expected to address the American people in a prime-time speech from Wilmington, Del., on Saturday night.

Here's a look at how San Diego is reacting:

"Yeah, go Joe Biden we’re so happy. Yes, we need to unite America. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Elizabeth Anderson, an African American told NBC 7.

In a video sent by NBC 7 viewer, Will Cowles Meyer shows many cheering in downtown after learning the projected winners of the 2020 presidential election.

WATCH: Downtown San Diego erupted into cheers as residents learned the projected winners of the 2020 presidential election. https://t.co/2luq0kSlYi (Credit: Will Cowles Meyer) pic.twitter.com/akZ6MFgMCG — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) November 7, 2020

"I’m pretty amazed. Obviously, I did see it coming over the past couple of days. I saw that trajectory," said Jeremy Karisch.

NBC 7 reporter, Omari Fleming captured the scene at Hillcrest as people stood at the rainbow crosswalk cheering and holding up Biden, Harris signs.

WATCH: Cheers & Horn Honking In Hillcrest, Celebrating Biden-Harris As Projected Winning Ticket Of 2020 Election. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/HZPx9nJHp0 — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) November 7, 2020

A group of Trump supporters were outside Waterfront park in downtown at around 1 p.m.

Trump Supporters Outside Waterfront Park Flying Their Flags After Biden Projected To Win Election 2020 #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/rQW2BPAhJE — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) November 7, 2020

NBC 7 went around San Diego asking locals about their reaction to the news. This is what they said:

"Didn’t expect Pennsylvania to go that way. I've seen that it was Joe Biden and I thought, 'Man, we’re really screwed,' but I hope not. I hope the best for America," said Mathew McClure.

"That’s what we need. Some change in a positive direction," said William Harris.

"We're Trump supporters and we’re not happy," Konstantina Kondilas told NBC 7.

"Girls, no matter what color, it's good for them. It gives them encouragement it uplifts them," said Jacquelyn Brooks, an African American, about Kamala Harris being Vice President-elect.

"Gotten so focused on the personalities and everybody has a right to vote for who they want to. The real question is are you voting for the person? or are you voting for their policies?" said Philip Kondilas.

Local politicians and other 2020 candidates in San Diego also reacted to the projected presidential win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

NBC 7 has coverage you count on for the 2020 General Election. Get full Decision 2020 coverage here.