San Diego Local Officials React to Projected Biden, Harris Victory

Moments after NBC News projected Joe Biden as the new President-elect of the United States, San Diego elected officials and candidates took to social media to comment on the results.

Biden’s victory came after mail-in votes in Pennsylvania pushed the former vice president ahead of President Donald Trump in that state, capping days of tense vote-counting in battleground states and advancing Biden over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

Biden was expected to address the American people in a prime-time speech from Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night.

Here's a look at how local officials reacted:

For those who continue to mispronounce her first name, you can now just call her #MadamVicePresident. — Todd Gloria (@ToddGloria) November 7, 2020

As hard as it will be to bridge the divides in this country, we must to do everything in our power to try. I’m proud that we have elected a new President who is invested in doing that hard work. — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) November 7, 2020

Hope has won. Decency has won. Sanity has won. Democracy has won!!



With @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris leading our nation and unifying the People, I know great progress is ahead! Congratulations to our next President and a special congratulations to my friend, our next VP, Kamala! pic.twitter.com/CW6SuJ9XGb — Toni G. Atkins (@toniatkins) November 7, 2020

Today we celebrate & breathe a sigh of relief, but tomorrow we get to work. Because there is so much to do. It won’t be enough to turn back the clock to before Donald Trump. We have to go forward with hope and optimism and the responsibility to make life better for all Americans. — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA) November 7, 2020

After 4 painful years for many of us — the Trump presidency is over. It’s time to heal our divided country.



I still have faith in America, because of people like @JoeBiden, a man whose life proves to never give up and keep pursuing what you believe in.https://t.co/qoWpQf4ztu — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris on their historic win. I look forward to working with the new administration. There’s a lot of work ahead of us. 🇺🇸 — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) November 7, 2020

Today is a new day, time to reconstruct this country and make it work for BIPOC and our environment. #HOPE #PeoplePower https://t.co/Por5HFTA6v — Georgette Gómez (@SDGeorgette) November 7, 2020

I can’t stop crying. — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) November 7, 2020

Best tweet ever https://t.co/faUBCKof5T — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) November 7, 2020

In this election, the history books will show that truth triumphed over lies. Hope defeated fear. Unity won over division. Light conquered the darkness. #MadamVicePresident #MrMayor #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/LhCyCLs1E8 — Nick Serrano (@TheNickSerrano) November 7, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted after the news broke, congratulating Kamala Harris:

My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations.



California is so, so proud today. pic.twitter.com/EtilFvOM8w — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020

And here's how Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reacted to her projected win:

President-elect Joe Biden also had a tweet for the occasion: