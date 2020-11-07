San Diego Local Officials React to Projected Biden, Harris Victory

Moments after NBC News projected Joe Biden as the new President-elect of the United States, San Diego elected officials and candidates took to social media to comment on the results.
Biden’s victory came after mail-in votes in Pennsylvania pushed the former vice president ahead of President Donald Trump in that state, capping days of tense vote-counting in battleground states and advancing Biden over the 270 electoral vote threshold.
Biden was expected to address the American people in a prime-time speech from Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night.
Here's a look at how local officials reacted:
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted after the news broke, congratulating Kamala Harris:
And here's how Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reacted to her projected win:
President-elect Joe Biden also had a tweet for the occasion: