San Diego Local Officials React to Projected Biden, Harris Victory

By NBC 7 Staff

Moments after NBC News projected Joe Biden as the new President-elect of the United States, San Diego elected officials and candidates took to social media to comment on the results.

Biden’s victory came after mail-in votes in Pennsylvania pushed the former vice president ahead of President Donald Trump in that state, capping days of tense vote-counting in battleground states and advancing Biden over the 270 electoral vote threshold.

Biden was expected to address the American people in a prime-time speech from Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night.

Here's a look at how local officials reacted:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted after the news broke, congratulating Kamala Harris:

And here's how Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reacted to her projected win:

President-elect Joe Biden also had a tweet for the occasion:

