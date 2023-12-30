San Diegans are excited to celebrate New Year's weekend despite rainy weather

Whether you're ready or not, 2024 is just days away.

Despite the rainy weather San Diego has seen recently, people are still planning to celebrate the last days of the year.

“I’m probably just going to bar hopping in Pacific Beach and watch the fireworks somewhere,” Caitlin Herrera, a San Diegan, said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Tourists are also not letting the rain stop the celebration.

“Coming from Phoenix, where rain is almost non-existent, so it’s almost something that we are enjoying,” Gleb Vecherkov said.

Many businesses in San Diego are relying on people to go out during the holiday weekend.

“We are hoping the normal tourists come through, with this weather you know it might be a little bit different,” Joey Busalacchi, owner of Barbusa restaurant in Little Italy, said.

The holiday season typically results in a big financial gain for businesses.

“During the holiday weekend and throughout December we usually see about a 20% gain,” Busalacchi said.

People are already making plans for how they would like 2024 to playout.

“I want to travel more. Hopefully I have that opportunity,” Herrera said.