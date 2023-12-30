San Diego

San Diegans are excited to celebrate New Year's weekend despite rainy weather

By Kelvin Henry

NBC Universal, Inc.

Whether you're ready or not, 2024 is just days away.

Despite the rainy weather San Diego has seen recently, people are still planning to celebrate the last days of the year.

“I’m probably just going to bar hopping in Pacific Beach and watch the fireworks somewhere,” Caitlin Herrera, a San Diegan, said.

More New Year's in San Diego content:

weather in san diego 11 hours ago

San Diego County weather: Rain to ring in 2024 over New Year's Eve weekend

New Year's Eve Dec 28

A toast to 2024: Celebrate New Year's Eve in San Diego with these 16 events

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Tourists are also not letting the rain stop the celebration.

“Coming from Phoenix, where rain is almost non-existent, so it’s almost something that we are enjoying,” Gleb Vecherkov said.

Many businesses in San Diego are relying on people to go out during the holiday weekend.

“We are hoping the normal tourists come through, with this weather you know it might be a little bit different,” Joey Busalacchi, owner of Barbusa restaurant in Little Italy, said.

The holiday season typically results in a big financial gain for businesses.

“During the holiday weekend and throughout December we usually see about a 20% gain,” Busalacchi said.

People are already making plans for how they would like 2024 to playout.

“I want to travel more. Hopefully I have that opportunity,” Herrera said.

This article tagged under:

San DiegorainNew Year's Eve
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us