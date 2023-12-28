A toast to 2024: Celebrate New Year's Eve in San Diego with these 16 events

Whether you like to ring in the new year with hundreds of others at a massive party, celebrate in your comfiest pajama set, or eat your way to midnight, there are plenty of ways to usher in the new year in San Diego.

Here are just a few ways to bid adieu to 2023 and toast to 2024.

Family-friendly events

Kids’ New Year’s Eve

Legoland, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For kiddos and families who like to celebrate but still need an earlier night in, check out Legoland’s Kids’ New Year’s Eve celebration. Legoland will still have all of its typical fun activities around the park, but for this special celebration, there will be an early firework show to round out the year. This party is included for those who already have a ticket to the park, which start at $129 per person for the holiday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Noon Year Celebration

Plunge (Belmont Park), 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At Plunge San Diego in Belmont Park, families can ring in the new year in the San Diego sunshine thanks to their Noon Year event. Kids can dive into the fun by competing on a floating obstacle course in the Plunge's heated pool. Parents can enjoy themselves too with some adult cocktails and munchies for purchase. The main event will be a massive balloon drop when the clock strikes 12 (p.m. not a.m.) For the full list of ticket options, visit their website.

Sweet Dreams 2023

Living Coast Discovery Center (Chula Vista), 6 to 9 p.m.

If a New Year's night out sounds better in PJs, then this is the celebration for you and your family. Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista invites guests to dance the night away in your comfy cozies (not required but why not?) for this year's annual NYE celebration. Guests can, of course, get up close and personal to the Living Coast's residents, jam at a silent disco, and decorate cookies. Kids two and under are free and $30 for everyone else.



Dining delights

Tapas Bar

Cafe Sevilla (Gaslamp), times vary

Celebrate the turn of the year, Spanish style with tapas and lively dancing to a live Latin band and DJs. A $150 food and beverage minimum is required to reserve your spot at this dinner party that promises to bring the flavor and fiesta.

George's at the Cove

Times vary

A San Diego New Year's should include a glimpse of the sea, in our opinion. Geroge's at the Cove is making it easy for guests to dine along the La Jolla shoreline while enjoying a three-course meal from the sea, including king crab in a yuzu sauce and white fish with caviar, or from the land with delectable wagyu ribeye or lamb chops. The prix fixe dining menu, which starts at $120 a person, includes a glass of champagne for a midnight toast on the restaurant's level 2. Make reservations here.

Addison

5 to 9 p.m.

To end the year with the ultimate in luxury dining, indulge in an eight-course meal at the multi-Michelin-starred Addison. Led by Chef William Bradley, the special event meal will feature seasonal winter ingredients, like Alba white truffles and Regiis Ova Caviar. Each course will include a perfectly curated paring and an option for champagne.

Books + Records

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Party like it's 1923 in your best Gatsby-inspired outfit at this gala dinner celebration that includes a three-course dinner to the lively sounds of a three-piece band for $75 per person. You'll want to keep swinging the night away, so add on the mingle party for another $35 to extend the celebration to 1 a.m. Reservations can be made here.

Mister A's

6:45 p.m. and on

Round out the year with a spectacular dinner and a dazzling view. Mister A's is serving up a five-course prix fixe meal for $175 per person. Choose from black truffle duck pate, persimmon carpaccio or caviar to start and it only gets more delectable from there. See the full menu offerings here and make reservations here.



We sing it every year after the ball drops, yet most people couldn't tell you its name or where it came from. Here is everything you need to know about "Auld Lang Syne," that song we sing on New Year's Eve. Make sure to turn up the volume!

Rockin' 21-and-up parties

Experience NYE 2024

Hard Rock Hotel (Gaslamp Quarter), 9 p.m.

If you want to celebrate with full glitz and glam, the Hard Rock Hotel throws one of the biggest bashes of the year on three levels of their hotel right in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter. Each of the seven rooms have a different theme and music. Tickets to the festivities are $90 or more, depending on your ticket and table service is available.

Proper NYE/NYD 2024

Petco Park, Dec. 31 & Jan. 1

San Diego's electronic music festival CRSSD is bringing the vibes for New Year's Eve with a two-day party stacked with house, techno DJ, indie artists and more. The music fest comes with a hefty price tag, but attendees of both days have the chance to see more than four dozen artists. Check out the lineup and get tickets here.

NYE Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

If you're one with a competitive spirit, celebrate at Punch Bowl Social, a watering hold and gathering spot with arcades, bowling and other games for the 21-and-up crowd. A $75 ticket will get you access to free games (on a first-come, first-served basis), tasty bites, a glass of welcome punch and a midnight toast, plus beats from Polartropica to keep the party going.

R&B Block Party East Coast NYE

Quartyard (East Village), 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Not always, but occasionally there are reasons to love the East Coast. One may be their early ringing of the New Year. Quartyard is observing East Coast New Year's, so guests can either start or end their night there. Playing R&B and Hip-Hop favorites, the YEAHHH’MAYNE R&B Block Party at Quartyard offers an electrifying atmosphere for partygoers and will leave you dancing the night away. Tickets are $27 in advance or $32 at the last minute.

Big Night San Diego New Year's Eve Gala

Hilton Bayfront San Diego, 9 p.m.

All drinks are included at one of the biggest NYE parties of the year and a ticket upgrade will get you food, too. Featuring multiple party areas, Big Night San Diego offers the best of everything -- no need to leave.

Booches and Pooches

Local Roots (Vista), 12 to 4 p.m.

You're invited to this pup party at Local Roots kombucha taproom in Vista where you can find your new furry pal among the adoptable pets. This daytime party doubles as a fundraiser with $1 of every pint sold going to Amazing Strays Rescue. Admission is free but you can reserve your spot here.

On the Boardwalk Cruise

There are very few places where you can watch the year change on the water, but San Diego Bay is one of them. For this NYE extravaganza, guests will be all aboard the Inspiration Mega Yacht, which has three different decks and is over 200 feet long. There are expected to be six different DJs, hor d’oeuvres, an open bar and more. Tickets for the three-hour cruise start at $165.

Pacific Beach NYE Bar Crawl

With over ten locations, this is an all-access pass to Pacific Beach for New Year's Eve. Each location provides a discount or drinks special with the bar crawl pass. Most of these include a welcome shot with a purchase, $5 drinks or even a buy-one-get-one slice of pizza at Woodstock Pizza! Tickets start around $20 but they increase in price the closer it gets to New Year’s Eve.