San Diego County weather: Rain to ring in 2024 over New Year's Eve weekend

As San Diegans prepare for the last weekend of 2023, take into account scattered showers across the region for your Saturday forecast.

A bout of high surf (with15-foot waves expected) has been hitting San Diego's coast and will continue into early next week, bringing chances of coastal flooding in low-lying areas of town.

Showers moved into the county from the west overnight on Friday, bringing with it chances of thunderstorms.

North San Diego County dwellers are more likely to receive rain, but the coastal areas and valleys will not be spared either, estimated to get one to three inches of rain.

Mostly cloudy skies will hang over the county on Saturday with temperatures remaining well below seasonal averages and more chances of showers across the mountains, valleys and coasts.

Winds will be another factor, says Brooke Martell, NBC 7 Meteorologist.

Rain chances lessen on Sunday, (New Year's Eve), with another chance of rain in the middle of next week, the first week of 2024, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

Don't put the rain boots away just yet. Another round of light rain will return next week on Wednesday and Thursday.

The next in a series of beneficial rain/snow showers arrives tonight and Saturday!



⏲️ Generally from midnight tonight through sunset on Saturday.



⛈️Very slight t'storm chances for the coasts and valleys during this time.



❄️ Snow levels generally 6000-7000 feet.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/fyFPNi9jr5 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 29, 2023

High tide overview for Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

High tide for Saturday: 10:14 a.m.

Imperial Beach:

6 a.m. – 10 ft.

Noon-6 p.m. – 15-18 ft.

Ocean Beach:

6 a.m. – 10 ft.

Noon-6 p.m. – 15 ft.

Sunset Cliffs:

6 a.m. – 10 ft.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. – 10-15 ft.

Mission Beach:

6 a.m. – 10 ft.

Noon-6 p.m. – 10-15 ft.

Pacific Beach:

6 a.m. – 10 ft.

Noon-6 p.m. – 10-15 ft.

La Jolla Shores:

6 a.m. – 6 ft.

Noon-6p.m. – 8-10 ft.

Snow forecast

Snow levels will generally stay near 6,000 to 6,500 feet, and lowering to around 5,500 feet on Saturday night, the NWS said.