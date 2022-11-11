‘Salute to Service' Honors Those Who Served on Veterans Day

The USS Midway Museum was a storyteller’s paradise Friday. Hundreds of military veterans and their families flocked to NBC 7 and Telemundo 20’s annual “Salute to Service” on board the retired Navy carrier.

The Veterans Day celebration inspired Ed Dosrosiers to walk the museum's flight deck and strike up conversations with new friends. Visitors could walk a few feet and hear a retired sailor or Marine reminiscing about an event from dozens of years ago.

“I tell stories because [the U.S. Navy] sent me to Vietnam. I thought I was going to get out of it and be on a ship, but they sent me to Vietnam in the jungle,” laughed former U.S. Navy Seabee.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Dosrosiers was one of the hundreds from the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force.

“Pride for sure,” smiled retired Air Force Captain Dany Hernandez. “It’s nice to feel that comradery again, especially after getting out.”

The “Salute to Service” was able to celebrate veterans like Hernandez with help from Subaru of America and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Hernandez’s wife, Air Force Captain Lydia Hill, was in awe of the veterans.

“It’s awesome to see her meet with people who have similar stories and be able to share those,” smiled Capt. Hill. “It’s really just saying, ‘Thank you' and showing our appreciation.”

“They see you and it’s ‘thank you, thank you,’ and it feels good,” concluded Dosrosiers.