‘Roller Coaster' Heatwave Could Push High Temps 25 Degrees Above Average in San Diego County

The heatwave is being helped along by Santa Ana winds blowing hot, dry air into the county from the east

By Rafael Avitabile and Dagmar Midcap

A heat advisory is kicking off the next upswing of a "roller coaster" weather shaking up San Diego County this week.

The advisory lasts from 11 a.m. Wednesday until at least 6 p.m. Friday in coastal areas including Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. The surge could bring temperatures 15 to 25 degrees above seasonal averages based on 30 years of forecast history, according to meteorologist Dagmar Midcap.

There is also a wind advisory issued in the foothills and inland valleys from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. on Thursday. 

The National Weather Service in San Diego said temperatures will go on a "rollercoaster ride" over the next week but expects the heatwave to break on Saturday.

On Wednesday, coastal and mountain zones should expect highs in the mid-70s while inland and desert communities will see highs creep into the low 90s. Then on Thursday, Santa Ana winds blowing over the mountains to our east will help kick the heatwave into its next gear, according to Midcap.

Humidity will also drop to about 15% inland and 20% along the coast, according to the National Weather Service. The combination could create dangerous fire weather conditions.

The NWS said there is a 60% chance the high temperature in San Diego on Thursday will be above 100 degrees. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are likely to break records.

San Diegans won't have to look far for a break in the heat. High temperatures are expected to creep lower over the weekend and be back in the 60s by Monday, according to the NWS. Rain could even fall next week, the service said.

