Road Work to Close Several San Diego Freeways This Weekend

By Christina Bravo

Several connector ramps and one San Diego County freeway will be closed overnight this weekend for various construction projects, CalTrans said.

State Route 905 & Interstate 805

Three connectors between these two freeways will be closed from 3 to 6 or 7 a.m. on Saturday. They include:

  • westbound Sr-905 to southbound I-805
  • southbound I-805 to eastbound SR-905
  • northbound I-805 to eastbound SR-905

The closure will allow CalTrans crews to conduct electrical and striping maintenance.

State Route 163 & Interstate 8

The connector ramp between northbound SR-163 and westbound I-8 will be closed on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. for maintenance.

State Route 56

All lanes of westbound SR-56 between Camino Del Sur and Carmel Valley Road will be closed overnight both Sunday and Monday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure is so crews can continue work on the city of San Diego's $7 million Torrey Meadows Bridge Project, which is meant to eliminate about two miles of travel on the freeway.

For more on CalTrans' current projects, click here.

