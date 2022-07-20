Reward of Up to $1,000 Offered to Find Owner of Abused Dog: San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society

By City News Service

An undated image of a 4-year-old Dogue De Bordeuax that was treated at a San Diego Humane Society facility after being found abused.

The San Diego Humane society is seeking the public's help Wednesday in identifying the owners of a young dog found with a chain embedded in his neck in the Webster neighborhood.

The dog, a 4-year-old Dogue De Bordeuax, was found by a good Samaritan on July 2. He was then taken to SDHS's Pilar and Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine, where he was immediately treated.

"We're hoping someone may recognize this dog and may have seen something that can assist our investigating officers," said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. "We want to encourage the owner or owners to contact us to discuss this case."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The anonymous tip line can be reached at (888) 580-8477.

Report suspicions of animal cruelty or neglect to San Diego Humane Society at (619) 299-7012.

