SD Humane Society Receives $100K Grant to Help Provide Affordable Veterinary Care to San Diegans in Need

The San Diego Humane Society received a $100,000 grant to help pet and pet parents in need of veterinary services.

The grant from PetSmart Charities will be able to help those in need through the society's Community Veterinary Services program which includes services like:

Low-cost vaccine services.

Low-cost spay/neuter services.

A veterinary voucher program, which pet owners can redeem at partner veterinary clinics, intended to

supplement the cost of veterinary care when their pets are sick or injured. The launch of mobile preventative care clinics this summer will help bring veterinary services

directly into the communities that need them most. On-site clinics twice per week at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus.

The organization said it receives an average of 50 calls per day from pet owners requesting information about accessing low-cost veterinary services.

“While the need for veterinary care in our community is great, there is a significant gap between the number of accessible, low-cost service providers and the human population of San Diego County — especially in underserved areas,” said San Diego Humane Society Director of Community Veterinary Services, Geraldine D’Silva. “As a result, countless pet owners face barriers that make it virtually impossible for them to access veterinary care."

The humane society also expanded its Community Veterinary Services program by hiring more people to staff their medical team so they can focus on providing services to pets owned by members of the community.

The Community Veterinary Services team will provide care on-site at the organization’s four campuses and by taking mobile preventive care clinics to targeted neighborhoods where there is little or no access to veterinary care, the organization said.

To learn more about the Community Veterinary Services, click here.