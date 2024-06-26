Residents protest Bay Ho neighborhood Affordable Housing Project

People in a Bay Ho neighborhood worry an affordable housing project is just a greedy developer land grab. One group, the Friends of Bay Ho, is trying to stop it.

Through their attorney team, the developer, San Diego Real Estate Homebuyers, told NBC 7 they are following the rules. The City of San Diego has approved the twelve Accessory Dwelling Units or ADU, six of which will be deed-restricted affordable units

On the backside of Jicarillo Avenue, the new construction project got off the ground.

A group of neighbors called Friends of Bay Ho have launched a fundraiser and have sent dozens of complaints to the City of San Diego, demanding they stop the approved project.

Mary Brady lives in the neighborhood.

“It’s not for the intended purpose of creating affordable housing. They’re gonna be market-rate housing so that doesn’t help the affordability,” said Brady.

The City of San Diego allows additional ADU builds under certain rules. A rule requires property owners to rent to people whose income is very low, low, or moderate.

The number depends on the area's median income, which currently is more than $115,000 for a family of four. For more information on ADU policy and laws, visit this page.

“It’s not a project for a homeowner to maybe build something for your family or to maybe rent it out to someone to make some extra income,” said Brady. “This is a developer for a developer's greed. For their profit.”

The developer San Diego Real Estate Homebuyers has their portfolio of previous work on their website. It doesn’t list any affordable housing projects, nor the project on Jicarillo Avenue.

“Not making friends in the neighborhood real quick when you build something without parking,” said Brady.

The City of San Diego was unable to provide all the information NBC 7 requested Tuesday. There are ADU regulations that determine how large a project can be in different zones around the city as determined by the San Diego Municipal Code. Also, parking is not required by law.

The opponents of the project provided NBC 7 with a copy of what appeared to be a construction stop order from the city. They believe that proves the developer violated building permits and codes.

But attorneys representing SDRE Homebuyers, told NBC 7 the more than 30 complaints from neighbors to the city have been proven baseless after every investigation, and that they are in full compliance.

A statement from the legal team reads in part, they “believe efforts to demonize SDRE for a project intended to address our city’s serious affordable housing crisis is grossly misplaced."

Even though this might be a smaller project in the grand scheme of the housing crisis in the region, not everyone is happy with the blueprint.

“It’s happening in so many other neighborhoods. That don’t be surprised if it happens in your neighborhood too,” said Brady.