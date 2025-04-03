Miramar

Man killed while working on box truck in Miramar: San Diego police

By NBC 7 Staff

A man was killed in Miramar after the box truck he was working on fell on him Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened on Trade Street off Miramar Road just before 6 p.m.

The man was declared dead at the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say no other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

