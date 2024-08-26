Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance sets fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe

Southern California Republican Party officials announced this weekend that JD Vance, running mate of former President Donald Trump, will be in San Diego County in September.

While Vance's full itinerary for his visit is not yet known, he is scheduled to attend a fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 6, in Rancho Santa Fe.

The Orange County Republican Party sent an email out Sunday shortly after 6 p.m. announcing the local fundraiser.

"Doctor Bob and June Shillman cordially invite you to a lunch with the next Vice President of the United States JD Vance," the invitation reads.

Robert Shillman, aka "Doctor Bob" is a self-professed "Doctor of Philanthropy" according to a news release issued by UC San Diego in 2020 when he donated a million dollars for blood-cancer research. Shillman, an electrical engineer by training, founded Cognex, a company that "designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see."

Friday's fundraising luncheon carries a price tag, from $1,000 donation for a person simply to attend, up to $15,000 for a photo op and lunch, all the way to $50,000 per couple as part of the "host committee" who will also attend a roundtable and get a photo opp and lunch.

By donating, guests will be "contributing to Trump 47 Committee, Inc., a joint fundraising committee authorized by Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. (“Trump for President”); Save America; Republican National Committee (“RNC”); and the federal accounts of State Republican Parties in" all 50 states.

Later in the weekend, a reception will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 8, with similar-size donations being sought.

Guests interested in attending are asked to RSVP to T47Events@GOP.com.

Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio introduced himself to the world in 2016 when he published his bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy." Trump selected Vance as his vice presidential pick in mid-August.

The candidate, who was in the news this weekend after he said Trump would veto a federal abortion ban if a bill were to be passed by Congress, is slated to face off with the Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz in a debate on Oct. 1.

This article originally stated that Vance would be in Rancho Sante Fe this week on Friday, but he is actually scheduled here for Sept. 6. Vance is scheduled for Sept. 8 for the LA fundraiser — Ed.