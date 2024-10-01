Report: SD County has enough water for next year, even with La Niña

San Diego County is well set to meet water demands through the water year 2025, even with La Niña conditions likely to replace wet El Niño weather this winter, it was announced Tuesday.

Oct. 1 serves as the start of the 12-month water year cycle, counting winter snowfall and summer precipitation for the next year. For the San Diego County Water Authority, which brings in new leadership Tuesday, two consecutive wet winters have the area prepared for water needs regardless of weather.

"San Diego County's water supply remains stable and reliable to support our region's people, economy, and quality of life," said Water Authority Board Chair Nick Serrano, whose two-year term as chair started Tuesday. "As we move forward, I am committed to preserving this stability and reliability while keeping water prices affordable for all.

"Our focus will be on ensuring that every household and business in the region benefits from a secure, sustainable, and affordable water supply."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Meteorologist Ana Cristina Sanchez explains how the first El Niño pattern in four years will impact San Diego's winter weather.

Even with the wet seasons in the past two years, climate change as well as lengthy drought and overuse conditions on the Colorado River do play a part in water management, the SDCWA leadership said. The authority has invested millions into infrastructure in an attempt to keep the region's supply steady and alleviate stress from the Colorado River.

"The investments we've made are a down payment on a sustainable water future for our region," said Dan Denham, the water authority's general manager. "We're proud of the work we've done to ensure water reliability, not just today but in the years to come."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gives California a 71% chance of La Niña conditions this coming fall and winter. During La Niña, San Diegans can expect drier winters with reduced rainfall and snowfall.

However, hotter and drier conditions could result in more powerful storms when it does rain, increasing flood risk in the county.

In real terms, the water levels at reservoirs in San Diego County are at 129% of the historical 10-year average, and households are using significantly less water than even a decade ago, leaving the county and the water authority's member agencies in good shape, according to a report from the SDCWA.