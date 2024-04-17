ADL report shows increase in antisemitic incidents across the US and in San Diego

The number of antisemitic incidents, including assaults and vandalism, spiked across the country and in San Diego in 2023, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.

According to the latest report by the ADL, there were 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, a 140% surge from 2022. Among them, 1,266 such incidents were recorded in California.

In San Diego, "we recorded and responded to 108 incidents of antisemitic assault, vandalism and harassment in 2023,” Regional Director at Anti-Defamation League Fabienne Perlov said.

Many of the incidents include assaults, harassment and vandalism according to the ADL report.

Experts behind the study say that tension in the Middle East is a big factor in the increase, particularly after Hamas militants attacked the Israeli territory of the Gaza Strip.

“Since October 7 the Jewish community in San Diego and worldwide, to be honest, has faced heightened tensions and hatred in response to the massacre and the conflict between Israel and Hamas,” Perlov said.

Local incidents are concerning according to Perlov.

“Rabbi Shapiro was at a 7-Eleven near San Diego State, and he was assaulted by someone who recognized that he was a Jew, and, you know, this person threw antisemitic slurs at Rabbi Shapiro. I will not repeat those slurs because they are really appalling, and an investigation has been conducted,” Perlov said.

NBC 7 covered the incident when it happened in 2023.

The ADL and Perlov are working to end the antisemitic incidents that are occurring.

“The future looks like for any Jewish students on campus to be able to wear the Star of David necklace without being harassed. The future looks like we don't have to pay for the security of our synagogues to be able to pray at our places of worship,” Perlov said.