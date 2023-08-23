Authorities searching for suspect wanted for threatening, assaulting a rabbi in College Area

San Diego Police are investigating an assault on a rabbi reported in the College Area back in July and need the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The attack was reported at around 9:50 a.m. on July 24 when a suspect was inside a 7-Eleven store on 5141 College Avenue. While inside, the suspect confronted a rabbi, 65, who was wearing traditional Jewish faith clothing, authorities said. The suspect asked if the victim was Jewish and when the victim said yes, the suspect then began to scream numerous antisemitic comments towards the victim and ripped off part of the victim's outer religious garment, authorities said. The man then left the store on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5'8" tall, average build, long wavy hair that are possible dreadlocks.

The StandWithUs non-profit organization is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case and San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.