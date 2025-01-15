Red flag warning continues for San Diego County as winds, low humidity create fire weather

A red flag warning was set to expire for San Diego County Wednesday as Santa Ana winds diminish, although dry conditions could still create concern for wildfires in the days to come, forecasters said.

Several spot fires have sparked in San Diego County -- and were quickly halted by firefighters -- amid the red flag warning, which is issued when weather conditions are ripe for wildfires to spark and spread quickly. The warning for the mountains and valleys, as well as a wind advisory for the same areas, was expected to expire at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather conditions also prompted San Diego Gas & Electric to cut power to thousands of customers in order to prevent wildfires.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's what to know:

Santa Ana winds subside

The latest Santa Ana wind event was less widespread than one last week that fueled several large wildfires in the Los Angeles area but it still had the potential to create dangerous fire conditions and put residents on alert.

"This particular Santa Ana won't be as strong as last week's, and it's going to be a lot more focused on the higher elevations — the mountains, the foothills," NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said. "We will see those winds spill into the inland valleys from time to time."

The strongest wind gusts from Monday to Wednesday were recorded in the following areas:

Sill Hill (SDGE) 74 MPH

Pleasants Peak 66 MPH

Fremont Canyon RAWS 65 MPH

Arrowhead Springs 64 MPH

Lytle Creek Ridge 63 MPH

Banning 62 MPH

Hauser Mountain 62 MPH

Santiago Peak 62 MPH

Boulder Creek (SDGE) 59 MPH

Heaps Peak RAWS 59 MPH

Lucky Five Ranch (SDGE) 59 MPH

Crestwood (SDGE) 57 MPH

NBC 7's Angelica Campos explains what are Santa Ana winds and its impact to San Diego County.

Winds were subsiding on Wednesday but could still reach 30-35 mph with some gusts in the 45-55 mph range in wind-prone areas like along Interstate 8 and in the valleys, NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell said.

Humidity also remains at critically low levels across the county. San Diego County has seen the driest start to the water year, which starts in October, in recorded history, according to forecasters.

"As a reminder, even areas outside of the RED FLAG WARNING are still prone to critical fire risk given how dry it is across the entire county," Martell said.

Mountain areas are expected to see sunny and clear conditions through the week, with small chances of rain, snow and partly cloudy conditions by the weekend, although the likelihood is slim, Martell said.

It is likely another Santa Ana wind event will develop next week, she added.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Amid the gusty Santa Ana winds, San Diego Gas & Electric cut power to more than 5,600 customers on order to prevent energized powerlines from collapsing, which is one of the leading causes of wildfires in the United States.

By Thursday morning, about 2,500 customers remained without electricity. In all, up to 54,000 customers were warned that they may be impacted by what SDG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Areas who were at one point without electricity include the East County communities of Lakeside, Santee, Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Descanso, Julian and the tribal lands of the La Posta, Viejas and Campo reservations.

There was no estimated restoration time but officials said that Emergency Operations Centers were monitoring the high winds and severe wildfire conditions around the clock and will continue to de-energize equipment for safety as conditions warrant.

Community Resource Centers have opened to assist affected communities. Centers have Wi-Fi available, with phone and medical device charging and will remain open for customers until conditions improve.

School closures

Due to the outages, some schools will be closed Wednesday, including those in the Mountain Empire Unified School District and Lakeside Farms Elementary and DREAM Academy in Lakeside Union School District.

Wildfire preparedness

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department advised San Diegans to do all they can to be fully prepared should any local wildfires erupt.

"It's not too late to create and practice an emergency plan," SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said. "Discuss the plan with all members of the household, and consider various evacuation routes."

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts online at readysandiego.org.

Cal Fire says the Ramona Air Attack Base normally has two S-2 Tankers. Now, it's got five and an even bigger weapon in the arsenal. NBC 7's Shelby Bremer reports.

During the recent spate of Santa Ana conditions, which kicked in across Southern California shortly after the start of the new year, San Diego County has escaped the type of ferocious wildfires that have ravaged the Los Angeles area, killing at least two dozen people while blackening more than 40,000 acres and forcing about 150,000 people to evacuate.

"The fire service has a very robust mutual-aid system," Munoz noted. "Each agency carefully considers how many resources they can send to assist (other communities)."

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has dispatched crews to Los Angeles to help fight the historic firestorms there, as well as perform hazardous-materials mitigation and aid in searches for missing people.

"We also sent incident-management-team specialists, chaplains ... and peer-support personnel," Munoz said. "And while we will continue to provide mutual aid to our neighbors in L.A., please be assured all (San Diego) stations are fully staffed to handle calls for service here."