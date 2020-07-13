Rebecca Zahau's Family Plans to File New Lawsuit in Wake of Coronado Mansion Death

A new legal development is looming Monday in the death of Rebecca Zahau, whose nude body was found hanging from a balcony of the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado in 2011.

Rebecca's sister, Mary Zahau-Loehner, and her husband, Doug Loehner, will be at the law offices of Greer and Associates in Rancho Bernardo on Monday morning to announce the filing of a new suit against the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, seeking to gain access to records connected to the investigation into the death of Zahau, whose nude body was found at the beachfront Spreckels Mansion she shared with her boyfriend, Jonah Shacknai, a pharmaceutical company executive.

The law office will also be discussing a reward in the case, as well as presenting a petition to the department requesting that the medical examiner change the cause of death to "homicide" or "undetermined," rather than "suicide," as it is currently listed.

Sheriff's investigators' suggested Zahau herself tied a series of intricate knots on her hands behind her back, put the noose over her head and propelled herself off the mansion's balcony. Sheriff's investigators even released a video that they say shows how it can be done.

Zahau's death came just days after Shacknai's son, 6-year-old Max Shacknai, died in a deadly fall at the mansion while Zahau was watching the boy.

Jonah Shacknai's brother, Adam Shacknai, who was staying at the mansion at the time as well, was the last person to see the 32-year-old Zahau alive. Adam was found liable in the death of Zahau after a civil trial that ended in April 2018.

Jurors in the wrongful death lawsuit voted 9-3 that Adam battered Zahau and that his actions caused her death. They determined Adam owed Zahau's mother, Pari Zahau, nearly $5.2 million in damages.

In November 2018, Adam told NBC's "Dateline" he felt the system had "failed" him. He appealed the verdict in the civil trial the following year, which was settled by his insurance company during the trial. Adam told NBC 7 in 2019 that the insurance company covering his legal exposure had settled with the Zahau family for $600,000 without his knowledge or involvement. He told members of the media outside court that the company believed in his innocence but was "tired of throwing money" at his legal defense.

In December 2018, the sheriff's department decided it would not change its initial findings on the case; Zahau's official cause of death would remain a suicide. The Zahau family considered the decision not to reopen a criminal case "improper and biased."

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said after the civil trial that he was surprised by the verdict and suggested that if new evidence was presented, his agency would consider reopening the case.