Rancho Coastal Humane Society Thrift Shop Reopens After Paws-Ing for Coronavirus

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society Thrift Shop officially celebrated its grand reopening on Monday with a ribbon cutting.

The thrift shop, which is located on Aberdeen Drive in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, was forced to close its doors March 15, due to the coronavirus pandemic. While it was shuttered, the staff and volunteers stayed busy by getting everything ready for the day when they would eventually be able to reopen.

"They’ve been getting in new merchandise, they’ve been cleaning, they’ve been rearranging," said Rancho Coastal Humane Society spokesman John Van Zante. "They’ve been learning cleaning protocols to keep the staff, the volunteers, and the customers and the donors safe.”

Signs have been placed around the store reminding people to wear their masks and keep their distance. Plastic shields were installed at the checkout counter, and there are bottles of hand sanitizer that are so big, there's no way you can miss them.

The thrift store actually opened its doors a couple weeks ago but wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable with the changes before officially welcoming back the public.

Starting Monday, they're operating with extended hours, hoping to make up for some of the critical revenue they lost during the three-month closure. Money raised through the thrift shop makes up a huge chunk of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society's budget.

"The thrift shop generates about $1.2 million per year in revenue that helps pay for surgeries and food and education materials," Van Zante said. "So, getting this thrift shop back open -- it’s not just a thrift shop, it’s the funding for the animals and people we serve."

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society Thrift Shop is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter however, is open by appointment only for adoptions.