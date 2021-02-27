PUSD Hopes to Reopen Middle, High Schools by Mid-March

Poway Unified School District in San Diego County is hoping to reopen middle and high schools in mid-March following their appeal approved by the county.

On Friday, PUSD announced they plan to reopen on March 15 after they received approval from the county. It is now pending approval from the state.

"The CDPH [California Department of Public Health] has seven business days, until March 9, to approve or deny our application. In the meantime, San Diego County COVID case rates are falling rapidly, putting us within reach of the Red Tier (which would remove the need for the Safety Review Process altogether). Either way, we have positioned ourselves to ensure that we will be able to reopen as soon as we are able to," PUSD said in a letter to parents.

We have received approval from @SanDiegoCounty on our plan to reopen our middle and high schools, the first step in the Safety Review Process. Now we wait for final approval from @CAPublicHealth. We are one step closer to bringing secondary students back - we hope by March 15! pic.twitter.com/eZjoUusrDo — Poway Unified (@PowayUnified) February 27, 2021

Middle and high schools will reopen with 2-days-a-week of on-campus learning and two days of virtual learning in A and B cohorts, utilizing the concurrent learning model, PUSD said.

"The concurrent learning model involves the teacher teaching students who are in their on-campus and virtual classroom at the same time," PUSD explained.

Students can chose to remain fully virtual under the learning model.

More information will be released to students in the upcoming week, PUSD said.

Some elementary school students in PUSD returned to classroom learning this month.

Students who returned to campus spend a half-day in the classroom and the other half-day virtually learning at home.