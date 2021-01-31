Elementary Students in Poway Unified Return to in Classroom Learning Monday

Elementary school students in the Poway Unified School District can return to in classroom learning Monday, February 1 following the lifting of California’s Stay-at-Home order, but it remains to be seen how many students will be back in their seats.

One parent of a student in the district tells NBC7 a lot has changed in Poway since the pandemic began.

Jessica McClure-Kuhar says now most of the parents she knows know someone who has had COVID-19 and that is shifting perspectives about how to best educate students in the ever changing pandemic,.

“I feel that the conversations now are not as cut and dry as they were before. Before everyone was like either my kids not going to school, or yes they are. Now it's like well what can I do to accommodate if my child doesn't go back to school,” said McClure-Kuhar.

Students who are returning to campus will spend a half day in the classroom and the other half day virtual learning at home.

McClure-Kuhar's son Zachary is a 3rd Grader and has Dyslexia, so her preference has been for him to go into the classroom, “For him in particular the on-campus element allowed for him to have a little bit more hands-on, and accountability where teacher could work with him more one on one,” said McClure-Kuhar.

That is not without concern as COVID-19 cases are climbing in Poway once again.

McClure-Kuhar is a classroom ambassador, and tells NBC7, “I feel it's definitely more trepidation than we had before because that bubble is getting closer.”

She is grateful for all of the teachers who have put so much creative energy into virtual classroom learning, “They are just as torn you know obviously they want to be there for their kids,” but she says she understands some have health concerns and should be able to opt out of teaching indoors.

McClure-Kuhar said, “I would hope they have the luxury of making the choice for their own sake.”

She feels the district, parents, teachers, and students are doing the best they can with the ever-evolving information about the virus.

Coping with change, McClure-Kuhar said, “Knowing that we're always trying to do what's best.”

But that best may be a moving target in the age of COVID-19.