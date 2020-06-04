Photos: George Floyd Protests, Unrest Across San Diego

Demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality continue throughout the nation, including in San Diego.

Here's a look at the protests that began in San Diego County on May 30, 2020, in La Mesa, followed by demonstrations in downtown San Diego and other parts of the city.

In some cases, looters and vandals have followed peaceful protests, leading to unrest in the streets. These photos show that, too.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has expressed that the "violent acts of a few" don't represent the voices of peaceful protestors in the city, protestors who want change, equality, and justice for George Floyd and other black Americans.