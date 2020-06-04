Photos: George Floyd Protests, Unrest Across San Diego

Demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality continue throughout the nation, including in San Diego.
Here's a look at the protests that began in San Diego County on May 30, 2020, in La Mesa, followed by demonstrations in downtown San Diego and other parts of the city.
In some cases, looters and vandals have followed peaceful protests, leading to unrest in the streets. These photos show that, too.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has expressed that the "violent acts of a few" don't represent the voices of peaceful protestors in the city, protestors who want change, equality, and justice for
George Floyd and other black Americans.
Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads as they stand in front of San Diego Police in San Diego, California on May 31, 2020, to protest against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. – Numerous cities across the US saw another day of violent protests after Floyd, an African-American, died on May 25 after being handcuffed and as a white police officer, who has since been charged with murder, knelt on his neck. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather in downtown San Diego, California on May 31, 2020 as they protest the death of George Floyd. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators (C) embrace in front of San Diego Police in San Diego, California on May 31, 2020, to protest against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. – Numerous cities across the US saw another day of violent protests after Floyd, an African-American, died on May 25 after being handcuffed and as a white police officer, who has since been charged with murder, knelt on his neck. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather in downtown San Diego, California on May 31, 2020 as they protest the death of George Floyd. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather in front of the San Diego Police in downtown San Diego, California on May 31, 2020 as they protest the death of George Floyd. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators gather in front of the San Diego Police in downtown San Diego, California on May 31, 2020 as they protest the death of George Floyd. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
San Diego Police line up blocking the street in downtown San Diego, California on May 31, 2020, as demonstrators gather to protest against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. – Numerous cities across the US saw another day of violent protests after Floyd, an African-American, died on May 25 after being handcuffed and as a white police officer, who has since been charged with murder, knelt on his neck. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
San Diego Police officers (L) in riot gear and a special tactics group (R) face-off with demonstrators in downtown San Diego, California on May 31, 2020, as people gather to protest against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. – Numerous cities across the US saw another day of violent protests after Floyd, an African-American, died on May 25 after being handcuffed and as a white police officer, who has since been charged with murder, knelt on his neck. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
A young girl pours milk over a man’s face who got tear gas in his eyes after the San Diego police used tear gas on demonstrators in San Diego, California on May 31, 2020. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)
EMPTY_CAPTION"They're doing this for black lives, for George Floyd, Martin Luther King -- all the black people that have died and they're done. They want justice," said 10-year-old J'mani Vendely of San Diego.
Downtown San Diego around 4:45 p.m. on May 31, 2020.
Marks from pepper balls deployed by police in downtown San Diego, seen on June 1, 2020.
A woman with tears in her eyes faces off against police officers.
"Since 1619 to 2020, we are still being lynched by the hands of either white supremacy, police brutality and the justice system," said Azikiwe Franklin of San Diego. "Too many police have been getting off and we're upset."
"The only way to get anything done is to take it to the judges. They're the ones who are releasing these police. If the police work for the people, we're paying their salaries then if something like this happens again ever they need to go in front of a jury of their peers, not run off to the judge," Adisa told NBC 7.
Police officers deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to clear an intersection in Downtown San Diego after some individuals threw water bottles at them.
Protests continue in Downtown San Diego eight hours after it began.
After SDPD asked a crowd of protesters to move away from their headquarters, some take a knee on May 31, 2020.
Protesters outside SDPD headquarters on May 31, 2020.
Protesters head toward Interstate 5 on May 31, 2020.
Handful of protesters remain outside Hall of Justice on May 31, 2020.
A protester in front of police at First Avenue and Broadway on May 31, 2020.
A view from behind police lines on May 31, 2020.
A looted CVS on May 31, 2020.
SDPD deploys tear gas at First Avenue and Broadway on May 31, 2020.
Downtown San Diego around 4:45 p.m. on May 31, 2020.
A group smashed windows and some went in and out of a store in downtown.
Protesters gather outside Fashion Valley.
Police officers assembled in response to a protest at Fashion Valley on Sunday night.
Police block access to the Coronado Bridge on May 31, 2020.
Demonstrators gathered on the edge of Balboa Park along 6th Street on Tuesday, the third day of protests in San Diego to oppose police violence.
Protesters in Mira Mesa on June 3, 2020.
Locals are seen cleaning up an acupuncturist office.
Community members come together to clean up the aftermath of the protests.
A protester suffers an injury to his upper back during a demonstration in La Mesa.
This is the Randall Lamb building, an engineering firm, that was burned on Saturday night in La Mesa.
Armored vehicle in La Mesa
Cleaning up in La Mesa
Leslie Furcron, 59, was shot in the head by police bean bags at the La Mesa protests on May 30, 2020, leaving her in a medically-induced coma.
A woman has milk on her face to help recover from wounds following a protest in La Mesa.
A protester with milk on his face in La Mesa.
A sea of protesters floats along 6th Avenue on their way to North Park during a Thursday protests march led by black youth.
A healing prayer vigil hosted by Christ Lutheran Church in La Mesa.
Thursday’s protest moves along University Avenue in North Park toward the Historic Georgia Street Bridge.
Protesters gather near the end of their route in downtown San Diego.
The frontline of a crowd of around 2,000 people marching through San Diego on Thursday.
