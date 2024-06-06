Poway Unified School District

Poway Unified proposes $12.5M in cuts, including reducing bus service

The school district needs to find $28 million over the next two school years

By Todd Strain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Poway Unified School District has a $28 million shortfall it needs to address over the next two school years. 

At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, $12.5 million in cuts were proposed, which, if approved, would go into effect for the 2024-25 school year, including cutting bus service and department budgets.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Poway Unified news

Poway Jun 5

Former Poway Unified Superintendent wants the court to get her job back

Poway Unified School District Apr 30

Poway Unified fires superintendent following investigation into bullying claims

Mar 21

Poway Unified teacher sexted with student she sexually assaulted: San Diego police

The cuts would be made by doing the following:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
  • Freezing vacant management positions (primarily at the district office level)
  • Implementing new health and welfare models for teachers and managers
  • Reducing mileage stipends for managers
  • Reducing departmental budgets
  • Sweeping supplemental funds
  • Managing Educationally Disadvantaged Youth funds centrally
  • In accordance with available drivers, increase the number of bus routes serving students mandated to receive transportation services; reduce the number of bus routes serving students not mandated to receive this service; increase bus pass fees (affected families will receive a separate email from the Transportation Department)
  • Reduce vacant psychologist positions (from 55 positions to 51 positions)
  • Reduce Teacher on Special Assignment positions at the elementary school level
  • Re-envision programs such as XPloration, Voyager, Connect Academy, Poway-to-Palomar Middle College, and Poway Homeschool/New Directions
  • Reduce budget standards at school sites (discretionary/operational) by 20%
  • Additionally, any non-essential facilities/capital projects that require general fund dollars will be postponed and/or delayed

In an email to Poway parents, Poway Interim Superintendent Greg Mizel said the school district has  “maintained their commitment to keeping cuts as far away from the classroom as possible. While the road ahead will not be easy, I am confident that by continuing to work together we’ll get through this.”

The following school year, the district will target cutting an additional $15 million from its annual budget.

This article tagged under:

Poway Unified School District
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us