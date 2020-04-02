Poway Unified Hands Out 1,000s of Computers as Education Moves Online

A San Diego County school district handed out thousands of laptops to its students Thursday as districts across the state prepared to take education online for the remainder of the school year.

The Poway Unified School District handed out thousands of Google Chromebooks to students as the district settles into what will be their new norm -- distance learning.

With a little more than 36,000 students within the PUSD, only about a sixth will get access to the Chromebooks. The computers will go to about 6,000 families who have requested access to a device.

Parents are really appreciative for these new options.

“I think it's really good. A lot of families can't afford several computers or even one computer in their house. It's nice that they're doing this for the community," said Alison Harris.

Each computer was disinfected and pre-packaged before being handed over to students.

The district will start distance learning, a way of learning remotely without being in regular face-to-face contact with a teacher in the classroom, in a "soft launch" mode on April 6.

Students are not expected to be online for the same amount of time they are physically in school. Distance learning allows more condensed classroom time and more flexibility for students to go at their own pace.