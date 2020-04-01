School’s Out for Spring, But Distance Learning Will Continue

California public schools will remain closed through the end of the year, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed Wednesday.

Local officials have been sending a similar message for weeks saying schools would be closed indefinitely. When state officials clarified what was meant by indefinitely, many were not surprised.

Apryl Pidding from Encinitas said she saw it coming.

“Getting those early messages that schools could be closed until fall, that was the initial shock,” Pidding said. “Then, now as it is rolled out, being pushed further and further back, why would they go back to school for one month of May?

PIdding's son Eli, a 5th grader, was surprised.

"Wow! I thought we were going to go back to school," Eli said.

Her middle school-aged son Ethan was accepting.

“I’m okay with it. I’m getting used to it," he said.

One of their teachers, Suzanne Demiter, wasn't shocked either.

“We were kind of expecting it. I think we can work together to make distance learning work," she said.

With the closing of schools, there are concerns about whether students can get credit for courses needed to graduate. San Diego Unified School District Trustee Richard Barrera said SDUSD's distance learning program will be able to give students on track to graduate the credits they need. He also said if schools do open, extending the school year until July 20 could be a consideration. Expansion of summer school is also on the table.

But those measures will take money. Barrera said the district appreciates the state giving direction about school closures, but said the state and the federal governments must give school financial support as well.

Late Wednesday, Superintendent Thurmond announced the state would distribute $100 million to schools.