Poway brush fire causes evacuations, road closure

Some residents were evacuated after a brush fire ignited in the Poway neighborhood of San Diego on Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread around 5 p.m. and were remaining at the scene to mop-up.

Smoke could be seen billowing near Pomerado Road and Scripps Poway Parkway on AlertCalifornia/UC San Diego wildfire cameras. The flames erupted around 3:35 p.m. and were burning in Poway near the Scripps Ranch neighborhood.

About three to 10 residences were evacuated on Old Stone Road and Oakview Way due to the flames, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Families that were evacuated were sent to a nearby elementary school.

Pomerado Road and Scripps Poway Parkway is currently closed due to the fire, according to the City of Poway. Drivers were advised to avoid that area.

Poway Fire Department, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the County Sheriff's Office all responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this page with new information as it arrives.