WATCH LIVE: Brush fire sparks in Poway prompting evacuation warnings

A brush fire sparked in Poway Monday afternoon amid a red flag warning has prompted evacuation warnings.

The fire was reported at around 1:20 p.m. on Pomerado Road. Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed the brush fire near some houses. Officials reported the fire at two acres threatening homes.

Several firefighting apparatus were staged at a parking lot on a hillside above the fire area dousing flames. Several small hotspots were raging. Sending a thick plume of black smoke above. A firefighting helicopter was dousing flames from above.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said they are going door to door on Pomerado Road and Ted Williams Parkway and are urging residents to evacuate, the department told NBC 7.

