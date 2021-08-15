Potential Changes Coming to Grossmont Center Under New Ownership

The mall that was built in 1961 was family owned until June 2021, when Federal Realty Investment Trust purchased the property.

The mall that is home to stores such as Target, CVS, Macy’s and Walmart are a popular shopping destination for people in the La Mesa area.

“Well my concern is they may takeaway the quaintness of it,” Grossmont Center shopper Kathy Oakley said.

The over 900,000 square foot mall has hosted to family events in and around the mall along with being a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Owner of Gypsy Treasure, Chris Martenson, has had positive experience so-far and remains optimistic about the vision of Grossmont Center’s new owners.

“The new owners seem great I mean I got notices saying the ownership has changed with all the legality and what not,” Martenson said.

The investment group will assume full control in 2025 paving the way for redevelopment opportunities.